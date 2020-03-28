Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 1,782 call options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $496,000.
DXD stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $44.54.
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.
Recommended Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.