Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 1,782 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $496,000.

DXD stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0384 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

