ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:OILD)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILD) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,214 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,150% compared to the average daily volume of 817 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,416,000. XR Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000.

ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

