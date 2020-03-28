Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Update

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the February 27th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 1,780.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Acme United by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $18.85 on Friday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

