iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical daily volume of 665 call options.
iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.
About iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs
iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.
