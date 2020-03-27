Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 5.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.81, 22,573,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 43,154,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Specifically, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

