BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 833.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,774,000 after buying an additional 1,348,131 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,406,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,432,000 after buying an additional 1,212,680 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,981,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 378,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 149,415 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

NYSE BKU opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.