Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of PerkinElmer worth $81,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $79.01 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

