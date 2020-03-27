Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3,160.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 116,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 21.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKU. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

