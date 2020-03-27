Bamco Inc. NY Has $31.99 Million Holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Yext were worth $31,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,080 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,716 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Yext by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after acquiring an additional 933,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $11,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,768,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,775,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $259,179.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 227,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,009. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

YEXT opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

