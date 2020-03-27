Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.56% of Apergy worth $40,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy during the 4th quarter worth $8,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apergy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,567,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,512,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Apergy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 29,328 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APY opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $439.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.54. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

