Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

MA stock opened at $263.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

