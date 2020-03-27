Piper Sandler Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after buying an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after buying an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

