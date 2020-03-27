Bamco Inc. NY Has $63.57 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,221 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.98% of Houlihan Lokey worth $63,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,659,000 after acquiring an additional 431,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 236,292 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 171,528 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 171,230 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.66.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,367 shares of company stock worth $4,161,068. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

