Bank of Montreal Can Takes $68,000 Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,074,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $137.52 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $109.28 and a 12-month high of $177.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.1087 dividend. This is a boost from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.