Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $86,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS opened at $138.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,193 shares of company stock worth $3,694,579 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

