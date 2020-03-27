Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Ares Management by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 56,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ares Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 267,823 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARES opened at $30.44 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

