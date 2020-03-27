Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:KDP opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

