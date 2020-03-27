Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Essent Group worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Essent Group by 614.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 1,850.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 112,794 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Essent Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 98,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT opened at $31.00 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

