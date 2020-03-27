Bank of America Corp DE Has $40.90 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.03% of Cinemark worth $40,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,655 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 806,467 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 458,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Insiders bought a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

