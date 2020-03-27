Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Shares of MA opened at $263.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.59 and a 200 day moving average of $289.98. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

