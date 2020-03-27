Lee M. Tillman Acquires 56,600 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRO opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 406,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

