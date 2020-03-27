Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of NV5 Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,097,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NVEE opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. NV5 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

