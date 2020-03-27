1,304 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.80.

NYSE MLM opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.40.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.