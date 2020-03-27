Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 89,849 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $45,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $74.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

