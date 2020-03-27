Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 748.5% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,249,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 1,101,815 shares during the period.

Shares of FV stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43.

