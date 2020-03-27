Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

PSX stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

