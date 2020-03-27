Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $3,113,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.73. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 11,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $89,210.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 643,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,652.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 8,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $62,928.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 468,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,656.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock valued at $362,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

