Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 9,380 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,630,000 after acquiring an additional 56,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,458,000 after acquiring an additional 441,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Campus Communities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of ACC opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.