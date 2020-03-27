Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

