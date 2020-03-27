Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,307 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,541,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,013,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,063,000 after purchasing an additional 331,855 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 936,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 289,130 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3,927.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 681,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,757,000 after purchasing an additional 664,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $86.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

