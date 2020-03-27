Axa Sells 3,300 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Axa lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,699,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after buying an additional 463,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 302,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after buying an additional 262,547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,190,000 after buying an additional 171,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

WYND stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

WYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

