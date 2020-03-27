Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940,447 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $58,729,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 734,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,541,000 after purchasing an additional 305,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 452,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

