Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.90.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.90. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

