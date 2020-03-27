IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,360 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.65.

Shares of IAC opened at $180.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.