Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $146.92 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.28. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.