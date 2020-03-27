Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,835 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after buying an additional 594,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,310,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,293,000 after purchasing an additional 183,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 202,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $41.71 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

