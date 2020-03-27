Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $330,000 in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

GDI stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.39. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.