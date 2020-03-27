Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.80 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,872,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 607.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,427,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,427 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

NYSE:HBI opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

