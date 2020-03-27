Bank of America Corp DE Buys 33,319 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.30% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $41,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWPH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,736,000 after acquiring an additional 467,520 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,796,000 after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GWPH stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.33. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,059,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,923.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,523,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,148. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.