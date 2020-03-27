Axa Purchases 23,600 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Axa raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.39% of Hanesbrands worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.