2,684 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $382,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $1,430,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at $36,826,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,983. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

