Scott L. Beiser Sells 9,502 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $460,086.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
HLI stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after buying an additional 171,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 82,962 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.66.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
