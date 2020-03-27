Scott L. Beiser Sells 9,502 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $460,086.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HLI stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after buying an additional 171,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 82,962 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.66.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

