Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.78% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $87,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,553,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Stephens lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

NYSE:PB opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

