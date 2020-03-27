AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

