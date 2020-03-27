Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 45.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHR shares. ValuEngine lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE BHR opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

