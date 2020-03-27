UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of UGI worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in UGI by 3,301.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,296 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,122 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,437,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in UGI by 3,036.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 869,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,272,000 after acquiring an additional 841,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.