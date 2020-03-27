Piper Sandler Lowers Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.47.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 116,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 37,512 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 114,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.