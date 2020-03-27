TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

NYSE:TCF opened at $27.03 on Friday. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 205,044 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1,196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 277,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

