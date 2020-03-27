Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE SNV opened at $18.59 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,581.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 9,494.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 94,948 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 292,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

