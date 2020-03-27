Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stake Lowered by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.42% of Tiffany & Co. worth $67,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,046,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 110,863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,447,000 after buying an additional 71,447 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 982.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,168,000 after buying an additional 327,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $129.12 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

